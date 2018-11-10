How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Michigan vs. Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 10.

By Scooby Axson
November 10, 2018

Fresh off their newly placed status in the College Football Playoff top four, the Wolverines go on the road to face Rutgers.

Michigan is coming off a 42–7 thrashing of Penn State and coupled that with LSU's loss to Alabama are now in position to earn the school's first playoff berth.

The Wolverines come into the game ranked No. 1 in the NCAA in total defense, rushing defense, passing yards allowed and team passing efficiency defense and have won eight games in a row.

Rutgers, on the other hand, has lost eight games in a row, most recently a 31–17 loss to Wisconsin.

In 2016, the last time Michigan played at Rutgers, they won 78-0, rolling up 600 yards of offense and holding the Scarlet Knights to two first dowsn and 39 total yards.

How to watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream: Watch the game online on BTN.com

