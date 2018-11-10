Alabama starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exited the Crimson Tide's game against Mississippi State with an apparent quad injury.

Tagovailoa left the game with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter after getting sacked by Cameron Dantzler on third-and-nine. Dantzler's helmet hit Tagovailoa in the right quad, on the same leg he wears a knee brace to protect an injury from earlier this season. The Heisman Trophy contender was slow to get up before limping off the field and heading to the medical tent. Shortly after entering the tent, Tagovailoa got on a stationary bike on the sidelines as backup quarterback Mac Jones entered the game.

Two series before that, Tagovailoa was sacked around the legs by Willie Gay Jr. and got up gingerly before throwing his second interception of the season on the next play.

After the game, Alabama head coach Nick Saban told CBS' Jamie Erdahl that Tagovailoa "just got beat up. I think he's fine."

Tagovailoa has battled an ongoing right knee injury this season, playing in a brace for several games. He tweaked his knee last week in Alabama's win over LSU but initially injured it on Oct. 6 against Arkansas.