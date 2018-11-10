How to Watch Virginia vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how you can watch Virginia lay Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 10.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 10, 2018

The Virginia Cavaliers have one more non-conference game on their schedule and it comes against the Liberty Flames on Saturday, Nov. 10.

A 23-13 loss to Pittsburgh last week knocked Virginia out of all three polls. There's still hope for the Cavaliers when it comes to reaching the ACC championship, but they will need Pittsburgh to take a couple of losses in order for that to happen. At 6-3 Virginia has a shot to reach nine wins for the first time since 2007 and would go to a bowl game in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2004-2005.

The Flames are 4-4 and coming off a 62-59 road loss to UMass last week. Quarterback Stephen Calvert entered this week with the 13th most passing yards in the nation at 2,528. However, he is only completing 55.9% of his passes and has 11 interceptions, which could point to some potential problems against a Virginia defense that is tied for 24th in the nation in interceptions with 10, ranked 24th in the nation in yards allowed and 18th in points allowed.

This will be the first ever meeting between these Virginia schools.

How to Watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next Games

Virginia: at Georgia Tech (11/17), at Virginia Tech (11/23)

Liberty: at No. 24 Auburn, vs. New Mexico State, vs. Norfolk State

