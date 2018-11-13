Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the third College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan fill out the rest of the four-team playoff after Week 11, with updated rankings to be released every Tuesday from now until the end of the season. The top four remain after wins this weekend.

No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma follow the top four.

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches' poll since the preseason and has made the playoff in every year of the format. The Crimson Tide beat No. 16 Mississippi State 24–0 at home on Saturday.

Check below for Week 12's full rankings

1. Alabama (10-0, SEC)

2. Clemson (10-0, ACC)

3. Notre Dame (10-0, Independent)

4. Michigan (9-1, Big Ten)

5. Georgia (9-1, SEC)

6. Oklahoma (9-1, Big 12)

7. LSU (8-2, SEC)

8. Washington State (9-1, Pac-12)

9. West Virginia (8-1, Big 12)

10. Ohio State (9-1, Big Ten)

11. UCF (9-0, American)

12. Syracuse (8-2, ACC)

13. Florida (7-3, SEC)

14. Penn State (7-3, Big Ten)

15. Texas (7-3, Big 12)

16. Iowa State (6-3, Big 12)

17. Kentucky (7-3, SEC)

18. Washington (7-3, Pac-12)

19. Utah (7-3, Pac-12)

20. Boston College (7-3, ACC)

21. Mississippi State (6-4, SEC)

22. Northwestern (6-4, Big Ten)

23. Utah State (9-1, Mountain West)

24. Cincinnati (9-1, American West)

25. Boise State (8-2, Mountain West)