A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly taking a Florida injury cart for a joyride, reports The Gainesville Sun.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Parker Lee Prince, 26, found the cart parked outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with keys still in it, police said. Prince then allegedly drove the cart over 2.5 miles away, leaving it parked at a Circle K gas station.

According to the Sun, Parker damaged the cart's fender, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage. Parker was charged with criminal mischief and grand theft with property damage.

The alleged theft came after Florida's 35–31 comeback win over South Carolina.