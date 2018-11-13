Man Arrested after Allegedly Taking Florida Football Injury Cart for Joyride

The 26-year-old man allegedly drove over two miles away, leaving the cart parked outside a Circle K gas station.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 13, 2018

A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly taking a Florida injury cart for a joyride, reports The Gainesville Sun.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Parker Lee Prince, 26, found the cart parked outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with keys still in it, police said. Prince then allegedly drove the cart over 2.5 miles away, leaving it parked at a Circle K gas station. 

According to the Sun, Parker damaged the cart's fender, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage. Parker was charged with criminal mischief and grand theft with property damage.

The alleged theft came after Florida's 35–31 comeback win over South Carolina.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)