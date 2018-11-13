Northwestern Offers Undergrads Free Tickets, Transportation to Big Ten Championship Game

Northwestern will face either Michigan or Ohio State in the conference championship in Indianapolis on Dec. 1.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 13, 2018

Northwestern is giving its student body an opportunity to attend the team's Big Ten championship game on Dec. 1 by offerring all interested undergraduates free tickets and transportation to Indianapolis.

According to the Chicago Tribune, associate athletic director Paul Kennedy said on Monday that students will receive a mass email with more information about the offer and the opportunity to reserve their requests. Students have until Wednesday at 10 a.m. to accept. Tickets to the championship were originally priced for students at $45.

In addition to a ticket to the game and transportation, the student package includes meals provided on each of the 43 buses the school is paying for. CBS2's Megan Mawicke reported that the school has 3,000 students currently signed up and hopes to have 8,000 by Wednesday morning.

Northwestern punched its first-ever ticket to the title game with a 14–10 win over Iowa on Saturday and a pair of losses from Purdue and Wisconsin. A win would give the Wildcats their first conference championship since 2000. 

Northwestern will face either Michigan or Ohio State. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 1.

 

 

