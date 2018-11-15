Week 12 of the college football season kicks off with a light Thursday and Friday night schedule before things heat up on Saturday.

From the SEC's Walkover Weekend games to crucial top-25 contests, Saturday's slate is chock full of games for every fan. With just two weeks left in the regular season, we've got you covered with the top games on tap for Week 12, followed by the complete schedule for the weekend.

Saturday, Noon Slate

Start your Saturday off with No. 10 Ohio State at Maryland. The Buckeyes sit at 9-1 overall and 6-1 in conference contests, while the Terrapins sit at an even 5-5, needing a sixth win to become bowl eligible. Both Big Ten contenders could use another win to boost their resumes as the regular season nears a close, but stakes are higher for Maryland, who must go on the road to Beaver Stadium in their season finale to earn that elusive sixth win if they can't beat Ohio State at home this weekend. The Buckeyes have beaten Maryland all four times they have played since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten.

If you're looking for another option, check out Michigan State at Nebraska to see how much progress Scott Frost has made in year one at the helm of the Cornhuskers or check out Pittsburgh at Wake Forest to see if the Panthers can retain their place atop the ACC Atlantic.

Saturday, Afternoon Slate

No. 12 Syracuse takes on No. 3 Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium to kick off the early afternoon games. Cuse's unexpected success this season has the Orange hungry for an upset over an undefeated Notre Dame team who's gone head-to-head with some of the country's toughest competitors already this season without a loss. Syracuse has put up 444 points this season to Notre Dame's 345, giving them the nation's seventh strongest scoring offense. The Fighting Irish still fall within the top-30, while also touting a top-15 scoring defense. Fans should expect nothing less than a high-scoring, hard-fought game between in this top-25 fight.

Flip on over to a few other exciting conference contests during commercial breaks: No. 9 West Virginia visits Oklahoma State in what should be a race to 50 between two prolific passing offenses or tune into the Big Ten battle between Indiana and No. 4 Michigan, which has been won by less than 10 points each of the last three years.

Saturday, Evening Slate

ESPN's College GameDay travels to UCF (9-0) where the No. 11 Knights will finally make their much-anticipated GameDay debut against No. 24 Cincinnati. Last year's self-proclaimed National Champions have been waiting for a visit from ESPN's traveling road show all season and have yet to disappoint on the national stage after upsetting last season's shared SEC champion, Auburn, in the Peach Bowl.

Commercial break-worthy watches include a sneaky good game between Texas A&M and UAB at 7 p.m. ET. The Aggies first-year coach almost took over the Blazers program back in 2006, which could've made this weekend's matchup dramatically different than what it is today. UAB also just clinched the C-USA West after restarting their football program just two seasons ago in 2017. Duke also takes on No. 2 Clemson at the same time, where an upset by the Blue Devils could nix the Tigers national title chances.

Check out times and TV channels for all of the FBS games taking place in our complete Week 12 schedule below:

Thursday, Nov. 15

• 6 p.m. Toledo at Kent State (CBSSN)

• 8 p.m. Tulane at Houston (ESPN)

• 9:30 p.m. Florida Atlantic at North Texas (CBSSN)

Friday, Nov. 16

• 9 p.m. No. 25 Boise State at New Mexico (CBSSN)

• 9 p.m. Memphis at SMU (ESPN2)

Saturday, Nov. 17

• Noon The Citadel at No. 1 Alabama (SEC Network)

• Noon No. 10 Ohio State at Maryland (ABC)

• Noon Idaho at No. 13 Florida (ESPNU)

• Noon No. 14 Penn State at Rutgers (BTN)

• Noon Middle Tennessee at No. 17 Kentucky (SEC Network)

• Noon Arkansas at No. 21 Mississippi State (ESPN)

• Noon No. 22 Northwestern at Minnesota (BTN)

• Noon South Florida at Temple (ESPNews)

• Noon Colgate at Army (CBSSN)

• Noon Michigan State at Nebraska (FOX)

• Noon TCU at Baylor (FS1)

• Noon Pittsburgh at Wake Forest (ACC Network)

• 12:20 p.m. NC State at Louisville (ACC Network)

• 1:30 p.m. No. 19 Utah at Colorado (Pac-12 Network)

• 2 p.m. No. 23 Utah State at Colorado State (No TV channel listed)

• 2 p.m. Florida International at Charlotte (ESPN3)

• 2 p.m. VMI at Old Dominion (ESPN+)

• 2:30 p.m. No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (NBC)

• 2:30 p.m. UTSA at Marshall (No TV channel listed)

• 2:30 p.m. Georgia State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

• 3 p.m. Western Carolina at North Caorlina (ACC Network)

• 3 p.m. UL Monroe at Arkansas State (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 9 West Virginia at Oklahoma State (ABC)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 20 Boston College at Florida State (ESPN2)

• 3:30 p.m. Tulsa at Navy (CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m. Texas State at Troy (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi (No TV channel listed)

• 3:30 p.m. Wisconsin at Purdue (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Akron (ESPN3)

• 3:30 p.m. Virgina at Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

• 3:30 p.m. Miami at Virginia Tech (ESPN)

• 3:30 p.m. Texas Tech at Kansas State (ESPNU)

• 3:30 p.m. Iowa at Illinois (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m. Missouri at Tennessee (CBS)

• 3:30 p.m. USC at UCLA (FOX)

• 4 p.m. Indiana at No. 4 Michigan (FS1)

• 4 p.m. UMass at No. 5 Georgia (SEC Network)

• 4 p.m. Liberty at Auburn (SEC Network)

• 4 p.m. Air Force at Wyoming (ESPNews)

• 4:30 p.m. Oregon State at No. 18 Washington (Pac-12 Network)

• 5 p.m. Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

• 5 p.m. South Alabama at Louisiana (ESPN3)

• 5 p.m. Nevada at San Jose State (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m. Duke at No. 2 Clemson (ESPN)

• 7 p.m. UConn at East Carolina (CBSSN)

• 7 p.m. UAB at Texas A&M (ESPN2)

• 7:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 6 Oklahoma (FOX)

• 7:30 p.m. Rice at No. 7 LSU (ESPNU)

• 7:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m. Stanford at California (Pac-12 Network)

• 7:30 p.m. Chattanooga at South Carolina (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m. UTEP at Western Kentucky (No TV channel listed)

• 8 p.m. No. 24 Cincinnati at No. 11 UCF (ABC)

• 8 p.m. No. 16 Iowa State at No. 15 Texas (Longhorn Network)

• 10:15 p.m. New Mexico State at BYU (ESPN2)

• 10:30 p.m. Arizona at No. 8 Washington State (ESPN)

• 10:30 p.m. San Diego State at Fresno State (CBSSN)

• 10:30 p.m. Arizona State at Oregon (Pac-12 Network)

• 11 p.m. UNLV at Hawaii (No TV channel listed)