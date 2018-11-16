Watch: The Citadel Releases #BeatBama Hype Video Ahead of Clash With Top-Ranked Crimson Tide

"We want Bama," is a classic joke for most schools, but it's now a reality for The Citadel as they prepare to #BeatBama this weekend.

By Emily Caron
November 16, 2018

Most teams joke about wanting to take on Alabama, but The Citadel will actually have to do it this weekend as they travel to Tuscaloosa. 

The Bulldogs released a hype video ahead of this weekend's clash against reigning national champion Alabama. The Citadel revealed its uniform combination for the big game–a combination they haven't worn in an SEC Network showdown since the Bulldogs upset South Carolina on the road in 2015. 

Finished with a #BeatBama hashtag, The Citadel is stirring up all the support it can get going into the weekend.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide are undefeated through ten games as they prepare to host the Bulldogs in the SEC's annual "Walkover Weekend" before the season's final conference clashes in Week 13. The Bulldogs sit at 4-5 on the season so far as they prepare to take on the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday, Nov. 17.

