UCF QB McKenzie Milton: 'You Can't Tell Me' Notre Dame Is Better Than Us

UCF is 22–0 dating back to the beginning of 2017.

By Michael Shapiro
November 16, 2018

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton expressed his frustration with the College Football Playoff selection committee on Friday by discussing the Knights' No. 11 ranking with Bleacher Report's Matt Hayes

Milton compared UCF to Notre Dame, which is currently ranked No. 3 and in line for a playoff appearance. Both teams have played Pittsburgh this season and while the Fighting Irish defeated the Panthers 19-14, UCF cruised to victory, winning 45-14. 

"Notre Dame scored late to beat Pitt and you hear the committee talk about how great, it was for them to pull it out," Milton told Hayes. "Then what we did to Pitt is ignored."

UCF was held out of the College Football Playoff last season despite ending the regular season at 12–0. The Knights defeated Auburn 34-27 in the Peach Bowl to cap their undefeated year. Another perfect regular season is now in sight, as UCF sits at 10–0 with matchups against Cincinnati and South Florida left on the schedule. 

The Knights will host the Bearcats on Saturday. Kickoff from Spectrum Stadium in Orlando is slated for 8:00 p.m. ET,

