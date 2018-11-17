Watch: Maryland RB Anthony McFarland Explodes for 155 Yards, Two TDs in 1st Quarter vs. Ohio State

McFarland rushed for 210 yards against Indiana on Nov. 10.

By Michael Shapiro
November 17, 2018

Maryland running back Anthony McFarland torched Ohio State in the first quarter on Saturday, sprinting for 155 yards and two touchdowns. The freshman running back scored on runs of 75 and 81 yards, giving the Terrapins a two-score lead in the first six minutes in College Park, Md. 

McFarland's explosive effort on Saturday is a continuation of his strong play last week against Indiana. The 5'8" back tallied 210 yards on 29 carries in a matchup with the Hoosiers, marking a career high. McFarland averaged seven yards per carry entering Saturday afternoon, finding the end zone twice. 

Watch McFarland's pair of touchdown runs below: 

McFarland eclipsed his career high in the second quarter, reaching the 214-yard mark on his seventh carry. The Terrapins single-game record is 306 yards, reached by LaMont Jordan in 1999. 

Follow along live here.

 

 

