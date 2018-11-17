Maryland running back Anthony McFarland torched Ohio State in the first quarter on Saturday, sprinting for 155 yards and two touchdowns. The freshman running back scored on runs of 75 and 81 yards, giving the Terrapins a two-score lead in the first six minutes in College Park, Md.

McFarland's explosive effort on Saturday is a continuation of his strong play last week against Indiana. The 5'8" back tallied 210 yards on 29 carries in a matchup with the Hoosiers, marking a career high. McFarland averaged seven yards per carry entering Saturday afternoon, finding the end zone twice.

Watch McFarland's pair of touchdown runs below:

We have developments: @TerpsFootball scores first thanks to Anthony McFarland. pic.twitter.com/jXP7kJv9wG — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 17, 2018

Maryland RB Anthony McFarland is on pace for approximately a million yards today

(via @BigTenNetwork) pic.twitter.com/v4k42EVMWF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 17, 2018

McFarland eclipsed his career high in the second quarter, reaching the 214-yard mark on his seventh carry. The Terrapins single-game record is 306 yards, reached by LaMont Jordan in 1999.

