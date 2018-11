ESPN's College GameDay traveled to Orlando to make its first-ever appearance at UCF (9-0) Saturday before the No. 11 Knights primetime clash with No. 24 Cincinnati (9-1).

The show broadcast all the excitement live, with Orlando native and College GameDay legend Lee Corso leading the charge during UCF's much-anticipated GameDay debut.

Last year's self-proclaimed National Champions have been waiting for a visit from ESPN's traveling road show all season and have yet to disappoint on the national stage after upsetting last season's shared SEC champion, Auburn, in the Peach Bowl.

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning:

That can only mean one thing ... pic.twitter.com/wVow6iRXOa — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 17, 2018

Our invite must have gotten lost 😔 pic.twitter.com/xK6eTolpfs — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 17, 2018

THEN WHAT ARE THEY?? pic.twitter.com/Jer4PRMRfH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 17, 2018

NeVeR mIsS a ChAnCe To TrOLl pic.twitter.com/iAnJwfJk22 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 17, 2018

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.