Find out how to watch Boston College vs. Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 17.
No. 20 Boston College heads down south to take on Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 17.
The Eagles sit at 7-3 this season and 4-2 in conference contests after a tough loss to Clemson last week that gave the Tigers the ACC Atlantic title. Boston College quarterback EJ Perry went 12-of-21 for 98 yards and zero passing touchdowns while the ground game struggled to gain momentum. Wide receiver Michael Walker returned a punt for the team's lone touchdown in the loss.
The Seminoles (4-6) suffered their third straight loss last weekend after falling to an undefeated Notre Dame team, 42-13. Florida State QB Deondre Francois completed 23-of-47 attempts for 216 yards and one interception, giving the ball to running back Cam Akers for both of the team's touchdowns.
How to watch:
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: Follow the game live online with WatchESPN.