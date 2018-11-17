No. 20 Boston College heads down south to take on Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 17.

The Eagles sit at 7-3 this season and 4-2 in conference contests after a tough loss to Clemson last week that gave the Tigers the ACC Atlantic title. Boston College quarterback EJ Perry went 12-of-21 for 98 yards and zero passing touchdowns while the ground game struggled to gain momentum. Wide receiver Michael Walker returned a punt for the team's lone touchdown in the loss.

The Seminoles (4-6) suffered their third straight loss last weekend after falling to an undefeated Notre Dame team, 42-13. Florida State QB Deondre Francois completed 23-of-47 attempts for 216 yards and one interception, giving the ball to running back Cam Akers for both of the team's touchdowns.

How to watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Follow the game live online with WatchESPN.