The top-ranked Crimson Tide host the Citadel Bulldogs in Week 12 on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Alabama posted just 24 points, their lowest score so far this season, last week when they took down No. 16 Mississippi State, 24-0 and improves to 10–0. Heisman Trophy favorite Tua Tagovailoa went 14-of-21 for 164 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Bulldogs (4-5) travel to Tuscaloosa on a two-game win streak after defeating Samford 42-27 last week and Western Carolina the week before. Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey completed 5-of-7 attempts for 88 yards and one touchdown, adding another 206 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Running back Lorenzo Ward Jr., added another 88 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the win.

How to watch the game:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: Watch the game live online on the SEC Network on WatchESPN.