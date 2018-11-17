Watch: Referee Asks Colorado Fans to Refrain From Throwing Snowballs in Boulder

Snowballs from the stands couldn't slow the Utes' offense on Saturday. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 17, 2018

Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. was a winter wonderland on Saturday as Colorado hosted Utah. The field conditions didn't hurt the offensive output in the Utes' 30-7 win, but it did give the Pac-12 officials some trouble.

The action was stopped early in the second quarter with Utah driving toward the Buffaloes' end zone. Prior to a snap from Colorado's 7-yard line, officials stopped to address the snow-covered fans. 

"We ask fans on both sides not to throw snowballs onto the field," the head official said. "That's dangerous to players from both teams."

A change in weather couldn't alter Colorado's fortunes on Saturday as the Buffs lost their sixth straight contest. Colorado is now last in the Pac-12 South at 5–6, 2–6 Pac-12. 

