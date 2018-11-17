Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. was a winter wonderland on Saturday as Colorado hosted Utah. The field conditions didn't hurt the offensive output in the Utes' 30-7 win, but it did give the Pac-12 officials some trouble.

The action was stopped early in the second quarter with Utah driving toward the Buffaloes' end zone. Prior to a snap from Colorado's 7-yard line, officials stopped to address the snow-covered fans.

"We ask fans on both sides not to throw snowballs onto the field," the head official said. "That's dangerous to players from both teams."

A change in weather couldn't alter Colorado's fortunes on Saturday as the Buffs lost their sixth straight contest. Colorado is now last in the Pac-12 South at 5–6, 2–6 Pac-12.