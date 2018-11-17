The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will host Indiana in a Big Ten showdown on Saturday, Nov. 17. Kickoff from Michigan Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Michigan (9-1, 7-0) enters the matchup riding a nine-game win streak. The Wolverines are on the verge of clinching the third 10-win season of coach Jim Harbaugh's teure. Last weekend, Michigan defeated Rutgers 42-7. The Wolverines defense has held each of its last three opposing offenses to seven points. The unit ranks first in the nation in total defense (219.8 yards allowed per game).

Indiana (5-5, 2-5) enters the matchup coming off a 34-32 win over Maryland, a result that ended a four-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are a win away from clinching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.

How to watch Saturday's game

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch the game live via fuboTV.