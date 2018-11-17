How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Iowa vs. Illinois online or on television.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 17, 2018

Iowa will visit Champaign to face Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Northwestern beat Iowa last weekend to clinch the Big Ten West and secure a spot in the Big Ten championship. The Hawkeyes (6–4) have now lost three straight games with their last win coming against Maryland on Oct. 20. 

Illinois enters Saturday coming off yet another loss this season. This time, the Illini lost to Nebraska in Lincoln 54–35. The Illini (4–6) will need to win against the Hawkeyes to even hope of making a bowl appearance. The team closes out the season against Northwestern. The Illini have won three of their five home games this season.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Watch the game live online on WatchESPN

