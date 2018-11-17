How to Watch NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch NC State vs. Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 17.

By Jenna West
November 17, 2018

NC State hosts Lousiville Saturday as ACC action rolls on.

The Wolfpack (6-3) is coming off of a 27-23 loss to Wake Forest, who sealed the upset with a touchdown in the final 30 seconds. 

Louisville (2-8) fired head coach Bobby Petrino on Sunday after losing its seventh straight game. The Cardinals fell 54-23 to Syracuse last Friday after suffering their worst loss of the season the week before in a 77-16 defeat to No. 2 Clemson.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Live Stream: Watch live on the ACC Network with WatchESPN.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)