NC State hosts Lousiville Saturday as ACC action rolls on.

The Wolfpack (6-3) is coming off of a 27-23 loss to Wake Forest, who sealed the upset with a touchdown in the final 30 seconds.

Louisville (2-8) fired head coach Bobby Petrino on Sunday after losing its seventh straight game. The Cardinals fell 54-23 to Syracuse last Friday after suffering their worst loss of the season the week before in a 77-16 defeat to No. 2 Clemson.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Live Stream: Watch live on the ACC Network with WatchESPN.