Minnesota will host No. 22 Northwestern as Big Ten action rolls on.

The Wildcats were named Big Ten West division champions last week after defeating Iowa 14-10. Northwestern claimed the division crown for the first time in school history and is still waiting to find out who it faces in the conference title game in Indianapolis on Dec. 1.

Last week, Minnesota beat Purdue 41-10, shocking a Boilermakers team that upset Ohio State earlier this year. The Golden Gophers will be eligible for a bowl game if they manage to beat Northwestern Saturday.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

