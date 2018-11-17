Before the big showdown against arch-rival Michigan, Ohio State goes on the road Saturday for the final time this season as they take on Maryland

Last week, the Buckeyes beat Michigan State in East Lansing for the 7th straight time to keep its Big Ten East title hopes alive. Ohio State turned three Spartans turnovers into 17 points, leading to a 26–6 victory. Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins needs just 51 yards passing to set a school single-season record.

Maryland must win one of its final two games to become bowl eligible. If they don't win this week, the Terrapins must go on the road in the season finale against Penn State to earn that elusive sixth win.

Ohio State has beated Maryland all four times they have played since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 17

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch live on WatchESPN.