Oregon State will visit No. 18 Washington on Saturday, Nov. 17 for a Pac-12 game at Husky Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Oregon State (2–8) will be looking to break a two-game losing streak. The Beavers lost 48–17 to Stanford, despite a career-high day from wide receiver Trevon Bradford. Oregon State will be looking for its second conference win of the season.

Washington is coming off a bye week after beating Stanford 27–23. The Huskies (7–3) though might be looking ahead to the Apple Cup against Washington State which will decide the Pac-12 North title.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: PACN

Live stream: You can watch the game live online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.