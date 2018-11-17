How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Oregon State vs. Washington on Saturday, Nov. 17.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 17, 2018

Oregon State will visit No. 18 Washington on Saturday, Nov. 17 for a Pac-12 game at Husky Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. 

Oregon State (2–8) will be looking to break a two-game losing streak. The Beavers lost 48–17 to Stanford, despite a career-high day from wide receiver Trevon Bradford. Oregon State will be looking for its second conference win of the season.

Washington is coming off a bye week after beating Stanford 27–23. The Huskies (7–3) though might be looking ahead to the Apple Cup against Washington State which will decide the Pac-12 North title. 

How to Watch:

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: PACN

Live stream: You can watch the game live online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

College Football

.
