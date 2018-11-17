No. 20 Penn State travels to Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 17 for a conference contest against the struggling Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers is just 1-9 on the season so far after nine straight losses. Shea Patterson and the Michigan Wolverines made quick work of the Scarlet Knights last week, walking away with a 42-7 win. Rutgers QB Artur Sitkowski completed just 8-of-19 for 40 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

Penn State (7-3) beat Big Ten rival Wisconsin last week, 22-10. Senior quarterback Trace McSorley went 19-of-25 for 160 yards and one touchdown, while running back Miles Sanders added another 159 rushing yards and an additional TD in the win.

How to watch the game:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV.