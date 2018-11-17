How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Penn State vs. Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 17.

By Emily Caron
November 17, 2018

No. 20 Penn State travels to Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 17 for a conference contest against the struggling Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers is just 1-9 on the season so far after nine straight losses. Shea Patterson and the Michigan Wolverines made quick work of the Scarlet Knights last week, walking away with a 42-7 win. Rutgers QB Artur Sitkowski completed just 8-of-19 for 40 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

Penn State (7-3) beat Big Ten rival Wisconsin last week, 22-10. Senior quarterback Trace McSorley went 19-of-25 for 160 yards and one touchdown, while running back Miles Sanders added another 159 rushing yards and an additional TD in the win.

How to watch the game:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream:  You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

