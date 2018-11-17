How to Watch Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 3 Notre Dame online or on television on Saturday, Nov. 17.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 17, 2018

No. 3 Notre Dame will look to keep its perfect season in tact when the team plays Syracuse at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

In the third College Football Playoff rankings, the Fighting Irish (10–0) are ranked No. 3 after beating Florida State 42–13. While the team has been strong under quarterback Ian Book, last week the Irish went back to Brandon Wimbush because of a Book injury. Wimbush went 12–for–25 with 130 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Book has completed 74.5 percent of his passes and thrown for 1,824 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. Book is expected to start Saturday. 

Syracuse (8–2) is coming off a 54–23 win against Louisville. Moe Neal rushed for a career-best 159 yards and two touchdowns and senior quarterback Eric Dungey ran for two scores while passing for another in the win. 

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 17

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)