No. 3 Notre Dame will look to keep its perfect season in tact when the team plays Syracuse at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

In the third College Football Playoff rankings, the Fighting Irish (10–0) are ranked No. 3 after beating Florida State 42–13. While the team has been strong under quarterback Ian Book, last week the Irish went back to Brandon Wimbush because of a Book injury. Wimbush went 12–for–25 with 130 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Book has completed 74.5 percent of his passes and thrown for 1,824 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. Book is expected to start Saturday.

Syracuse (8–2) is coming off a 54–23 win against Louisville. Moe Neal rushed for a career-best 159 yards and two touchdowns and senior quarterback Eric Dungey ran for two scores while passing for another in the win.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 17

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.