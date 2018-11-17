The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Baylor sits one seat above TCU in the Big 12 at 5-5 overall and 3-4 in conference contests. TCU sits at 4-6 overall but just 2-5 in Big 12 play. The Bears are still one win away from securing bowl eligibility after falling to Iowa State last Saturday, but if they can't overcome the Horned Frogs this weekend, they'll have to try and take Texas Tech on the road to secure that sixth win.

TCU fell to West Virginia last weekend, 47-10. Quarterback Michael Collins completed 22-of-37 for 229 yards and one touchdown but the Frogs couldn't gain enough offensive momentum to keep up with Will Grier's Mountaineers.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.