How to Watch TCU vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch TCU vs. Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 17.

By Emily Caron
November 17, 2018

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Nov. 17. 

Baylor sits one seat above TCU in the Big 12 at 5-5 overall and 3-4 in conference contests. TCU sits at 4-6 overall but just 2-5 in Big 12 play. The Bears are still one win away from securing bowl eligibility after falling to Iowa State last Saturday, but if they can't overcome the Horned Frogs this weekend, they'll have to try and take Texas Tech on the road to secure that sixth win.

TCU fell to West Virginia last weekend, 47-10. Quarterback Michael Collins completed 22-of-37 for 229 yards and one touchdown but the Frogs couldn't gain enough offensive momentum to keep up with Will Grier's Mountaineers.

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream:  You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)