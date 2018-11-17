How to Watch UMass vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch UMass vs. Georiga on Saturday, Nov. 17.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 17, 2018

UMass will travel to No. 5 Georgia to take on the Bulldogs on Saturday in Athens.

Georgia, which is on the fringe of the College Football Playoff, will need to win out its season to stay alive in the push for the playoffs. The team is coming off a 27–10 win over Auburn. While the game started close, running back D'Andre Swift sealed the victory for the Bulldogs (9–1). He recorded a career-high 186 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown, including a 77-yard touchdown run that ensured there would be no frantic rally from the Tigers.

Following UMass, Georgia will play Georgia Tech and No. 1 Alabama in the SEC championship.

UMass is coming off a 35–16 loss to BYU. The Minutemen (4–7) last won in overtime against Liberty the week before.

It's the first matchup between Georgia and UMass.

How to watch: 

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: Watch the game live online with SECN.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)