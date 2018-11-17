UMass will travel to No. 5 Georgia to take on the Bulldogs on Saturday in Athens.

Georgia, which is on the fringe of the College Football Playoff, will need to win out its season to stay alive in the push for the playoffs. The team is coming off a 27–10 win over Auburn. While the game started close, running back D'Andre Swift sealed the victory for the Bulldogs (9–1). He recorded a career-high 186 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown, including a 77-yard touchdown run that ensured there would be no frantic rally from the Tigers.

Following UMass, Georgia will play Georgia Tech and No. 1 Alabama in the SEC championship.

UMass is coming off a 35–16 loss to BYU. The Minutemen (4–7) last won in overtime against Liberty the week before.

It's the first matchup between Georgia and UMass.

How to watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: Watch the game live online with SECN.