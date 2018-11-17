Colorado State almost had the biggest upset of Week 12 over No. 23 Utah State until the Rams' Hail Mary was waved off.

The Aggies held a narrow lead over the Rams for most of the game until Preston Williams's 17-yard touchdown run gave Colorado State a 24–23 advantage with 1:36 left on the clock. Utah State answered with a 71-yard drive that resulted in Jordan Love's 33-yard touchdown pass to Aaren Vaughns to regain the lead 29–24.

The Aggies come right back in the final minute!



(via @USUFootball) pic.twitter.com/w5ooyH2ici — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) November 17, 2018

With only 43 seconds remaining, Colorado State put together a five-play drive and took two timeouts to set up what looked like the perfect Hail Mary: Collin Hill connected with Williams on a 34-yard touchdown pass to seemingly win the game. As Colorado State swarmed the end zone to celebrate its upset, the officials ruled that Williams had stepped out of bounds while running to the end zone, an illegal touching penalty that gave Utah State the victory.

rules are rules... Utah State wins pic.twitter.com/N9E2EEOcJc — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 17, 2018

The upset would have been a shock to Utah State (10–1), which has been the best team in the Mountain West this year and is now an unbeaten 7–0 in conference play. Saturday's loss for Colorado State (3–8) is the Rams’ fourth in a row.