No. 9 West Virginia hopes to extend its win streak to four on Saturday when the team travels to Oklahoma State for a Big 12 conference matchup.

The Mountaineers (8–1) enter Saturday's game with plenty of momentum after coming out of last week's matchup against TCU with a lopsided 47–10 victory. Quarterback Will Grier went 25-of-39 for 343 yards and three touchdowns in the outing. Running backs Martell Pettaway and Kennedy McKoy added to the score with one and two touchdowns of their own, respectively. West Virginia has allowed 14 points or less in two of the last three games and hopes to repeat such success on defense in a win on Saturday.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, has last two-straight to fall to 5–5 on the year. The Cowboys' last outing was a 48–47 last-minute loss to Oklahoma, where Taylor Cornelius threw for 501 yards and three scores. Running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 104 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns, while Justice Hill added 35 yards and one score.

Last year, the Cowboys dominated West Virginia 50–39 in Morgantown.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online on ABCGo.