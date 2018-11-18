Les Miles to be Announced as Kansas Head Coach

Kansas will announce Les Miles as the 34th head coach in program history on Sunday, per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Current head coach David Beaty will be relieved of his duties after the Jayhawks' season ends on Nov. 23.

Miles enters a program that has tallied 10-straight losing seasons. The Jayhawks last reached a bowl game in 2008, losing eight-plus games in each of the past nine seasons.

Kansas will be Miles's third head coaching job since 2001. He spent 12 seasons at LSU from 2005-16, winning 114 games with a .770 winning percentage. Miles won the national title in 2007, losing to Alabama in the 2011 BCS Championship game. He is the second-winningest head coach in program history.

Miles finalized a $1.5 million buyout with LSU on Thursday, freeing him to take another head coaching opportunity. The terms of his deal with Kansas are presently unknown.

The Jayhawks will be Miles's second Big 12 coaching job. He led Oklahoma State to a 28–21 record in four seasons from 2001-04.