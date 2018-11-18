Ole Miss Loses to Vanderbilt in Overtime After Controversial Overturn of A.J. Brown Touchdown

Jordan Ta'amu's potential game-tying TD pass to A.J. Brown was ruled incomplete after Brown lost control of the ball long after hitting the ground.

By Jenna West
November 18, 2018

Ole Miss thought it had a game-tying touchdown against Vanderbilt, but a controversial replay review ruling gave the Commodores a 36–29 overtime victory.

The visitors had three potential touchdowns overturned by replay, but it was the final one that had fans and impartial observers up in arms. After an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty put the Rebels at the 12-yard line to start their first possession of overtime, wide receiver A.J. Brown rose up to haul in a third-down pass from Jordan Ta'amu, then was brought down by Vanderbilt cornerback Randall Haynie.

Despite Brown initially making the catch in the end zone and maintaining control as he fell, the ball was jostled out of his hand as he hit the ground and was ripped away by Haynie, whose lower half was out of bounds at the time.

After a fourth-down pass to DaMarkus Lodge was knocked away, Vanderbilt escaped with the win to keep its bowl eligibility hopes alive. The Commodores face Tennessee next Saturday, while Ole Miss will play against Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night.

In a tight fourth quarter, Ole Miss tied the game at 26 with Jordan Ta'amu's nine-yard pass to DaMarkus Lodge. Vanderbilt responded with a field goal to take a slight lead, only for the Rebels to tie it again with a field goal. The Commodores needed only three plays of their overtime possession to find the end zone.

