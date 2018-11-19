Texas LB Breckyn Hager Reprimanded, Apologizes for 'OU Sucks' Taunt

Hager also violated the Big 12's sportsmanship code in 2016 

By Michael Shapiro
November 19, 2018

Texas linebacker Breckyn Hager received a "public reprimand" from the Big 12 on Monday, disciplined for postgame comments after the Longhorns defeated Iowa State on Saturday at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial in Austin. 

Hager was told by reporters postgame the news of Kansas scoring 40 points against Longhorns' rival Oklahoma, and the senior linebacker offered a bit of trash talk. 

"It's 11:12, and OU still sucks," Hager said. 

The comment didn't sit well with Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. 

"Breckyn Hager violated the conference rule that prohibits coaches, student-athletes, athletic department staff and university personnel from making negative comments about other member institutions for his remarks about the University of Oklahoma,” Bowlsby said on Monday afternoon. “This is Mr. Hager’s second violation of the Conference sportsmanship rules and therefore, he is receiving a public reprimand and will be expected to issue a public apology for his inappropriate comments.”

Hager's first violation of the conference sportsmanship rules came in 2016, when he said the Longhorns need to "injure that quarterback" before a game against Texas Tech. 

Hager apologized for his comments about the Sooners shortly after Monday's reprimand. 

"I consider sportsmanship to be an essential part of the game I so truly love," Hager said in a statement. "I spoke with our athletics director Chris Del Conte and Coach Herman about what I said after Saturday's game and understand why it reflected poorly on me and my team."

Texas is 8–3, 6–2 Big 12 this season. The Longhorns will reach the Big 12 title game with a win over Kansas on Friday, and could face the Sooners again if Oklahoma defeats West Virginia on Friday night. Texas beat Oklahoma 48-45 on Oct. 6.

