Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan Remain Atop College Football Playoff Rankings

Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan are the four teams in position to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 20, 2018

Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the fourth College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan fill out the rest of the four-team playoff after Week 12. The top four remain after wins this weekend. After Tuesday, there will be one more rankings announcement with Selection Day coming Sunday, Dec. 2.

No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma are the first two out.

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches' poll since the preseason and has made the playoff in every year of the format. The Crimson Tide beat Citadel 50–17 at home on Saturday.

Check below for Week 13's full rankings:

1. Alabama (11-0, SEC)

2. Clemson (11-0, ACC)

3. Notre Dame (11-0, Independent)

4. Michigan (10-1, Big Ten)

5. Georgia (10-1, SEC)

6. Oklahoma (10-1, Big 12)

7. LSU (9-2, SEC)

8. Washington State (10-1, Pac-12)

9. UCF (10-0, AAC)

10. Ohio State (10-1, Big Ten)

11. Florida (8-3, SEC)

12. Penn State (8-3, Big Ten)

13. West Virginia (8-2, SEC)

14. Texas (8-3, Big 12)

15. Kentucky (8-3, SEC)

16. Washington (8-3, Pac-12)

17. Utah (8-3, Pac-12)

18. Mississippi State (7-4, SEC)

19. Northwestern (7-4, Big Ten)

20. Syracuse (8-3, ACC)

21. Utah State (10-1, Mountain West)

22. Texas A&M (7-4, SEC)

23. Boise State (9-2, Mountain West)

24. Pittsburgh (7-4, ACC)

25. Iowa State (6-4, Big 12)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)