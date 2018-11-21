This weekend marks the close of the college football regular season as Week 13's rivalry weekend kicks off with No. 21 Mississippi State visiting Ole Miss for a primetime matchup on Thanksgiving.

Friday, No. 6 Oklahoma will take on No. 9 West Virginia at 8 p.m. as the Mountaineers attempt to put a stop to the Sooners six-game win streak and secure a spot in the Big 12 championship game. No. 18 Washington faces off against rival No. 8 Washington State in the Apple Cup shortly thereafter in another conference clinching contest, with the winner securing a win-and-in spot in the Pac-12 championship for the North division. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. at Wazzu.

Whether or not your team is bowl eligible or just on the brink, if they're looking to lock in a conference championship game, or maybe it's your last matchup of the season, Week 13 weighs heavy for most fans. We've got you covered with the top games on tap for Week 13, followed by the complete schedule for the final weekend of college football.

Saturday, Noon Slate

No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 Ohio State get the ball rolling at Ohio Stadium to start a thrilling Saturday slate with a test of two of the country's toughest teams. The longtime rivals aren't only competing for College Football Playoff chances, but the Big Ten East title, as well. The Wolverines are in national title contention at an impressive 10–1 through 12 weeks, but Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh has yet to beat Ohio State during his tenure. Michigan looks to make this year the breakthrough year while the Buckeyes seek a seven-game win streak in the rivalry.

Saturday, Afternoon Slate

The marquee matchup of the day features Auburn and No. 1 Alabama in the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The top-ranked Crimson Tide remain undefeated going into the final contest of the regular season and are well on their way to contending for another national title, that is, if they can get past the Tigers. Auburn (7–4) is the last team to have beaten Alabama after they upset Nick Saban's squad in 2017, 26-14. The Tigers could challenge a seemingly unstoppable Alabama and you'll want to be in on all the action starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday if they do.

If you're looking for some commercial-break worthy watches, flip over to Maryland at No. 12 Penn State. After a blowout game last year, the matchup looked bleak for Maryland until the Terps unexpectedly took Ohio State into overtime last week. Saturday's Big Ten contest could be a much more exciting battle than anticipated. Illinois also takes on No. 19 Northwestern at the same time. The shocking Big Ten West division winners have put on a pretty good show this season and shouldn't disappoint Saturday.

Saturday, Evening Slate

The Fighting Irish live another day as an undefeated team as No. 3 Notre Dame heads to Los Angeles to renew their rivalry with the USC Trojans. Notre Dame made quick work of then-No. 12 Syracuse last week, walking away with a 36–3 win. The Fighting Irish look to secure their College Football Playoff spot on Saturday with their 12th straight win. Notre Dame leads the all-time head-to-head rivalry with a 47–37–5 record that dates back to 1926.

Tune in to No. 7 LSU at No. 22 Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET if you want to kickoff the primetime slate a little early. If you're up late, give No. 21 Utah State at No. 23 Boise State a watch. The Mountain Division title will be decided along with hosting duties for the conference title game next week. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET.

Check out times and TV channels for all of the FBS games taking place in our complete Week 13 schedule below:

Thursday, Nov. 22

• 3:30 p.m. Colorado State at Air Force (CBSSN)

• 7:30 p.m. No. 18 Mississippi State at Ole Miss (ESPN)

Friday, Nov. 23

• Noon No. 14 Texas at Kansas (FS1)

• Noon Nebraska at Iowa (FOX)

• Noon Akron at Ohio (CBSSN)

• Noon Buffalo at Bowling Green (ESPNU)

• Noon Central Michigan at Toledo (ESPN3)

• Noon Eastern Michigan at Kent State (ESPN3)

• Noon Houston at Memphis (ABC)

• 2:30 p.m. Arkansas at Missouri (CBS)

• 3 p.m. Coastal Carolina at South Alabama (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. East Carolina at Cincinnati (CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Virginia Tech (ABC)

• 4 p.m. Oregon at Oregon State (FS1)

• 4:15 p.m. No. 9 UCF at South Florida (ESPN)

• 8 p.m. No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 13 West Virginia (ESPN)

• 8:30 p.m. No. 16 Washington at No. 8 Washington State (FOX)

Saturday, Nov. 24

• Noon No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State (FOX)

• Noon Georgia Tech at No. 5 Georgia (SEC Network)

• Noon No. 20 Syracuse at Boston College (ESPN)

• Noon No. 11 Florida at Florida State (ABC)

• Noon Marshall at Florida International (No TV channel listed)

• Noon Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech (CBSSN)

• Noon Navy at Tulane (ESPNU)

• Noon Baylor vs. Texas Tech (FS1)

• Noon Purdue at Indiana (ESPN2)

• 12:20 p.m. NC State at North Carolina (ESPN3)

• 12:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Duke (ESPN3)

• 1 p.m. Old Dominion at Rice (ESPN+)

• 2 p.m. New Mexico State at Liberty (ESPN3)

• 2 p.m. Georgia Southern at Georgia State (ESPN+)

• 2:30 p.m. Wyoming at New Mexico (No TV channel listed)

• 2:30 p.m. Troy at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

• 3 p.m. Stanford at UCLA (Pac-12 Network)

• 3 p.m. Southern Mississippi at UTEP (ESPN+)

• 3 p.m. Louisiana at UL Monroe (ESPN+)

• 3 p.m. UAB at Middle Tennessee (ESPN3)

• 3:30 p.m. Auburn at No. 1 Alabama (CBS)

• 3:30 p.m. Maryland at No. 12 Penn State (ABC)

• 3:30 p.m. Illinois at No. 19 Northwestern (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m. Arizona State at Arizona (FS1)

• 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at Wisconsin (ESPN2)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 24 Pittsburgh at Miami (ESPN)

• 3:30 p.m. Temple at UConn (ESPNU)

• 3:30 p.m. SMU at Tulsa (CBSSN)

• 4 p.m. Rutgers at Michigan State (FOX)

• 4 p.m. Arkansas State at Texas State (ESPN3)

• 4 p.m. Tennessee at Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

• 6 p.m. Charlotte at Florida Atlantic (No TV channel listed)

• 7 p.m. South Carolina at No. 2 Clemson (ESPN)

• 7 p.m. No. 15 Kentucky at Louisville (ESPN2)

• 7 p.m. Kansas State at No. 25 Iowa State (FS1)

• 7 p.m. San Jose State at Fresno State (ESPNU)

• 7 p.m. North Texas at UTSA (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. Colorado at California (Pac-12 Network)

• 7:30 p.m. No. 7 LSU at No. 22 Texas A&M (SEC Network)

• 8 p.m. No. 3 Notre Dame at USC (ABC)

• 8 p.m. Oklahoma State at TCU (FOX)

• 9:30 p.m. Nevada at UNLV (CBSSN)

• 10 p.m. BYU at No. 17 Utah (FS1)

• 10:15 p.m. No. 21 Utah State at No. 23 Boise State (ESPN)

• 10:30 p.m. Hawaii at San Diego State (ESPNU)