Miami has dismissed star sophomore wide receiver Jeff Thomas from its football team, the school announced Wednesday.

"We have high standards for excellence, for conduct and for committment to team for all of the young men who wear our uniform, and we will not waiver from those standards," head coach Mark Richt said in the statement. "We wish Jeff the very best as he moves forward in his journey."

Thomas reportedly missed Wednesday's practice for "personal reasons." The star wide receiver was not present at Tuesday's practice or team meetings and "clashed" with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, according to the Miami Herald.

Thomas was benched during the first two series of Miami's game last Saturday against Virginia Tech. The WQAM broadcast suggested that the sophomore was getting some "tough love" from Richt, according to the Herald.

In 2017, Thomas emerged as a star at Miami and was featured with his East St. Louis High football team on FOX's documentary 89 Blocks. Produced by Sports Illustrated, LeBron James and Maverick Carter's Uninterrupted, the film included how Thomas missed a game after being absent from a string of practices. His teammates even voted on whether or not he could keep his roster spot, while his coaches said he often hid "behind walls he's built to protect himself from a harsh environment."

Thomas continued his strong run with the Hurricanes this season and recorded 35 catches for 563 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.