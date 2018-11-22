No. 21 Mississippi State travels to Oxford, Miss. this week to take on Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thursday, Nov. 22.

The Bulldogs (7-4) crushed Arkansas 52-6 in Week 12 as quarterback Nick Fitzgerald threw for 127 yards, four touchdowns and added 85 yards and a TD on the ground. Running back Aeris Williams brought in another 104 rushing yards, while Nick Gibson added 48 and a touchdown of his own in the win.

Ole Miss fell to Vanderbilt in overtime last weekend, 36-29. Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta'amu threw for a massive 457 yards on 32-of-52 completion, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ole Miss failed to produce in overtime, falling to 5-6 on the season with the loss.

The rivals will meet for the 91st edition of the Battle for the Golden Egg Thursday night, as first-year Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead prepares for his first ever Egg Bowl in Oxford.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 22

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online with WatchESPN.