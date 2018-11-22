How to watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss online and on TV on Thursday, Nov. 22.
No. 21 Mississippi State travels to Oxford, Miss. this week to take on Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thursday, Nov. 22.
The Bulldogs (7-4) crushed Arkansas 52-6 in Week 12 as quarterback Nick Fitzgerald threw for 127 yards, four touchdowns and added 85 yards and a TD on the ground. Running back Aeris Williams brought in another 104 rushing yards, while Nick Gibson added 48 and a touchdown of his own in the win.
Ole Miss fell to Vanderbilt in overtime last weekend, 36-29. Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta'amu threw for a massive 457 yards on 32-of-52 completion, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ole Miss failed to produce in overtime, falling to 5-6 on the season with the loss.
The rivals will meet for the 91st edition of the Battle for the Golden Egg Thursday night, as first-year Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead prepares for his first ever Egg Bowl in Oxford.
How to Watch
Date: Thursday, Nov. 22
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: Watch the game online with WatchESPN.