Who Leads the Auburn-Alabama Rivalry? All-Time Series Record

Auburn and Alabama will face off for the 83rd time in program history on Saturday, Nov. 24.

By Emily Caron
November 23, 2018

The Auburn Tigers will take on the Crimson Tide for the 83rd time in history on Saturday, Nov. 24 in the state's much-anticipated Iron Bowl matchup. 

Alabama leads the series by just nine games with the all-time record sitting at 45–36–1 through 82 clashes.

The two teams have met for 71 straight years since 1948. Before 1989, the series was primarily played in Birmingham, Ala. at a neutral site. The two teams first met on Feb. 22, 1893 at Birmingham's Lakeview Park. The Tigers took a 32–22 victory in the inagural matchup.

Auburn leads the Iron Bowl 16–9 when the game is played on campus and beat the top-ranked Crimson Tide 34–27 at home last year at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

2018's Iron Bowl will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., where Auburn leads the series 7–4. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)