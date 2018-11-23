Auburn and Alabama will face off for the 83rd time in program history on Saturday, Nov. 24.
Alabama leads the series by just nine games with the all-time record sitting at 45–36–1 through 82 clashes.
The two teams have met for 71 straight years since 1948. Before 1989, the series was primarily played in Birmingham, Ala. at a neutral site. The two teams first met on Feb. 22, 1893 at Birmingham's Lakeview Park. The Tigers took a 32–22 victory in the inagural matchup.
Auburn leads the Iron Bowl 16–9 when the game is played on campus and beat the top-ranked Crimson Tide 34–27 at home last year at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
2018's Iron Bowl will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., where Auburn leads the series 7–4.