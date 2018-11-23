Kirk Ferentz Got a $500,000 Bonus and a Headbutt From His QB For Beating Nebraska

The Hawkeyes' post-game celebration caught their coach a little off guard.

By Jenna West
November 23, 2018

After a last-second win over Nebraska, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz had an unexpected run-in with his quarterback.

Ferentz looked a little unusual during his post-game interview with a cut on his face and blood on his lips, saying he and Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley had headbutted "not intentionally." But he took the incident in good stride.

"He got me. I don't think he saw me," Ferentz said. "But that one's easy to live with."

It is pretty easy to live with considering Ferentz will receive $500,000 for beating Nebraska on Friday, in accordance with a clause in his contract that gives him a half-million-dollar bonus for every season in which the Hawkeyes reach eight wins.

The Hawkeyes blew a 15-point lead in the second half by allowing the Cornhuskers to score two touchdowns. Nebraska tied the game with a two-point conversion with only 3:22 left on the clock. Iowa rallied with a nine-play final possession, and senior Miguel Recinos kicked a game-winning field goal at the final whistle.

With its regular season finished, Iowa now will wait to see which bowl game it heads to. Hopefully Ferentz will be healed up by then.

