UCF Quarterback McKenzie Milton Leaves Game Against South Florida After Gruesome Leg Injury

Milton had led the team to a perfect 10-0 season before his injury.

By Emily Caron
November 23, 2018

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton left the Knight's game against South Florida with what appeared to be a serious right leg injury. Milton suffered the gruesome injury while running for a first down with just over 11 minutes left in the second quarter.

All of Milton's teammates got down on one knee in support of their star QB as medical trainers attended to Milton. He was taken off the field in a cart with his right leg wrapped in a cast. No other information has been disclosed yet regarding Milton's condition.

At the time of the injury, Milton had completed five of 10 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown with one interception as UCF was leading South Florida 7-0. UCF responded with a field goal after Milton left the field.

South Florida said they have "Great respect for a great player," and sent their "sincerest wishes for all the best for McKenzie Milton."

Milton had led his team to an undefeated 10-0 season before Friday's injury. Redshirt freshman Darriel Mack Jr. took over under center for Milton. 

