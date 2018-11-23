A spot in the Big 12 Championship Game is on the line when Oklahoma takes on West Virginia. Both teams will also play for the conference title if Texas loses to Kansas earlier in the day.

Oklahoma, which has given up 40 points in three straight games and won them all, have some impressive streaks on the line.

The Sooners have won 16 straight November games, won 19 straight true road games and has beaten West Virginia in each of the last six years.

West Virginia lost 45–41 last week to Oklahoma State by blowing a 17–point lead.

Quarterback Will Grier was 27 for 48 for 364 yards with two touchdowns and also had a 6-yard touchdown run. Running back Kennedy McKoy had 21 rushes for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and the defense had four takeaways.

