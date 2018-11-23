How to Watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Figure out how you can catch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia on Friday, Nov. 23.

By Scooby Axson
November 23, 2018

A spot in the Big 12 Championship Game is on the line when Oklahoma takes on West Virginia. Both teams will also play for the conference title if Texas loses to Kansas earlier in the day.

Oklahoma, which has given up 40 points in three straight games and won them all, have some impressive streaks on the line.

The Sooners have won 16 straight November games, won 19 straight true road games and has beaten West Virginia in each of the last six years.

West Virginia lost 45–41 last week to Oklahoma State by blowing a 17–point lead.

Quarterback Will Grier was 27 for 48 for 364 yards with two touchdowns and also had a 6-yard touchdown run. Running back Kennedy McKoy had 21 rushes for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and the defense had four takeaways.

How to Watch

Time: Friday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)