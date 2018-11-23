The 122nd "Civil War" will take place between Oregon and Oregon State, as the Ducks try to surpasses its win total from 2017.

Oregon is coming off a 31–29 victory over Arizona State, a win that helped clinch the Pac–12 South for Utah. Justin Herbert, a potential first-round NFL draft pick, threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, his 26th straight game with a touchdown pass.

The Beavers continue their rough 2018 season and are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, where they have been outscored by an average of 22 points.

Oregon has won nine of the last 10 meetings in the series, including the last four of five in Corvallis.

How to Watch

Time: Friday, Nov. 23, 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.