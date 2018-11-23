Virginia Extended Its 15-Year Losing Streak to Virginia Tech in the Worst Way Possible

Virginia botched a handoff when QB Bryce Perkins lost control of the ball under pressure for a heartbreaking fumble.

By Emily Caron
November 23, 2018

Virginia extended its losing streak to rival Virginia Tech to 15 consecutive games with a 34-31 loss after pressure from Hokies linebacker Rayshard Ashby forced a fumble by Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins during the Cavaliers' lone overtime possession.

The Cavaliers led by seven late, but Virginia Tech tied it up with an improbable drive that included a 45-yard jump ball hauled in by Dalton Keene and Hezekiah Grimsley’s heads-up play to recover his teammate’s own fumble in the end zone with 1:51 left to play.

Virginia Tech sent a field goal through the posts to secure a three-point overtime lead. Virginia moved inside the 15-yard line on its ensuing possession, but a zone-read run collapsed under pressure from Ashby, who forced a fumble before drilling Perkins.

The last time Virginia was able to beat their in-state rival in the Commonwealth Clash was in 2003. Moving to 5–6 on the year, Virginia Tech will play Marshall on Dec. 1 in a conditional game that was scheduled in an effort to give the Hokies the chance to extend their 25-year streak of bowl game appearances.

