Washington State Band Plays Washington Fight Song After Huskies’ Band Bus Crashes

One of six charter buses carrying members of Washington's band crashed en route to Pullman, so Wazzu's band stepped up in its rival's place.

By Emily Caron
November 23, 2018

Washington State's band performed its archrival's fight song Friday night after a bus crash prevented Washington's band from making it to Martin Stadium for the Apple Cup.

One of the six charter buses carrying members of the Washington's marching band crashed on Thursday en route to the Apple Cup against Washington State.

The bus rolled onto its side on Interstate 90, the Washington State Patrol said. While no serious injuries were reported, the university announced Friday that the band would be cancelling the rest of its trip to Pullman for the annual season-ending rivalry game as nearly four dozen individuals were transported to local hospitals to be treated for non-critical injuries. Two individuals remain hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

“The Husky Marching Band is like a family, and we do everything together,” Brad McDavid, the university's band director, said in a statement. “With that in mind, the band will not attend the 2018 Apple Cup game in respect and consideration of the recovery our students and staff need following our bus accident last night.”

Friday night's game will decide the Pac-12 North and clinch a spot for the winner in the conference championship game. 

