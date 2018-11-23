Washington State's band performed its archrival's fight song Friday night after a bus crash prevented Washington's band from making it to Martin Stadium for the Apple Cup.

One of the six charter buses carrying members of the Washington's marching band crashed on Thursday en route to the Apple Cup against Washington State.

Without @huskyband in attendance tonight, @WSUCMB played our fight song.



Thank you for putting rivalry aside and showing your support. pic.twitter.com/r3HKCPcpYF — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 24, 2018

The bus rolled onto its side on Interstate 90, the Washington State Patrol said. While no serious injuries were reported, the university announced Friday that the band would be cancelling the rest of its trip to Pullman for the annual season-ending rivalry game as nearly four dozen individuals were transported to local hospitals to be treated for non-critical injuries. Two individuals remain hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

“The Husky Marching Band is like a family, and we do everything together,” Brad McDavid, the university's band director, said in a statement. “With that in mind, the band will not attend the 2018 Apple Cup game in respect and consideration of the recovery our students and staff need following our bus accident last night.”

Friday night's game will decide the Pac-12 North and clinch a spot for the winner in the conference championship game.