How to Watch Washington vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Washington vs. Washington State in the Apple Cup on Friday, Nov. 23.

By Emily Caron
November 23, 2018

No. 16 Washington heads to No. 8 Washington State this weekend for the Apple Cup on Friday, Nov. 23. 

One week, after dispatching Arizona 69–28 at Martin Stadium, Washington State (10–1) will prepare to host rival Washington in the 111th annual Apple Cup. The Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for a massive 473 yards and seven touchdowns without a single interception to lead Washington State to their tenth win this season.

Washington (8–3) routed Oregon State 42–23 in Seattle last weekend. The Huskies QB Jake Browning completed 17-of-23 attempts for 242 yards and three touchdowns in the win. 

The Huskies have won five in a row in the rivalry series. Friday will mark the third consecutive year where the winner of the Apple Cup decides which team will represent the Pac-12 North in the conference championship game.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 23

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

