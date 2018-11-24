No. 1 Alabama hosts Auburn at Bryant Denny Stadium on Saturday for this year's edition of the Iron Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Crimson Tide remains undefeated at 11–0 after a 50–17 win over The Citadel last week. Heisman Trophy favorite Tua Tagovailoa went 18-of-22 for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jalen Hurts recorded 31 yards and one touchdown.

Auburn (7–4) is coming off a 53–0 win over Liberty. The Tigers lost to No. 5 Georgia the week before.

Following the Iron Bowl, Alabama will play Georgia in the SEC championship game.

How to watch the game:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the game live via fuboTV.