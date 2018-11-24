Best College GameDay Signs Live from Columbus for Ohio State vs. Michigan

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning before the Big Ten showdown between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines.

By Emily Caron
November 24, 2018

ESPN's traveling road show couldn't miss the classic clash between No. 10 Ohio State and Big Ten rival No. 4 Michigan. College GameDay was on site in Columbus ahead of the noon kickoff, as devoted Buckeye fans and Big Ten fanatics alike flooded the city for what promised to be a good game.

This marks the third College GameDay appearance for each team this season as the Big Ten rivals come head to head in a battle for the East. Whoever walks away with the win Saturday will take on Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game next week.

The Wolverines are a perfect 8–0 in conference contests and on a red-hot 10 game win streak after falling to Notre Dame in the national spotlight (and in their first GameDay appearance of 2018) in Week 1. Ohio State outlasted Maryland in overtime last week, facing their second scare from a conference competitor after Purdue's unexpected upset in Week 9.

Stakes are high for both rivals as rivalry week wraps up. GameDay was on site at Ohio Stadium for all the action, where fans didn't disappoint with their signs.

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning: 

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET.

