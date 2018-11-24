Florida State hosts rival Florida in Week 13 action on Saturday.

The Seminoles snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 22–21 victory over a No. 22-ranked Boston College. After their first win in almost a month, Florida State is seeking another win to keeps its bowl game hopes alive.

Florida pounded Idaho 63-10 last week to push closer to clinching a bowl game berth. Sophomore quarterback Feleipe Franks threw three touchdowns for 274 yards, going 19-for-27.

Florida State has won the last five matchups of the interstate rivalry against Florida.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.