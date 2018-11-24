How to Watch Florida vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Florida vs. Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 24.

By Jenna West
November 24, 2018

Florida State hosts rival Florida in Week 13 action on Saturday.

The Seminoles snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 22–21 victory over a No. 22-ranked Boston College. After their first win in almost a month, Florida State is seeking another win to keeps its bowl game hopes alive.

Florida pounded Idaho 63-10 last week to push closer to clinching a bowl game berth. Sophomore quarterback Feleipe Franks threw three touchdowns for 274 yards, going 19-for-27.

Florida State has won the last five matchups of the interstate rivalry against Florida.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.

