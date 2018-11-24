No. 10 Ohio State hosts No. 4 Michigan at Ohio Stadium in this year's edition of the classic Big Ten rivalry that features big implications.

Not only are College Football Playoff chances on the line, but the Big East title will also be too. The winner of Saturday's game will play Northwestern.

Michigan (10–1) is coming off a 31–20 win over Indiana. The Wolverines are No. 4 in the CFP rankings. Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh has never beat Ohio State in his coaching tenure. The Wolverines have won 10 straight games since their opening loss to Notre Dame.

Ohio State (10–1) has the homefield advantage. Michigan's last road win at Ohio Stadium came in 2000. The team is coming off a 52–51 win over Maryland that went to overtime.

How to watch the game:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

