How to Watch Notre Dame vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Notre Dame vs. USC online and on TV from South Bend, Ind., on Nov. 24.

By Chris Chavez
November 24, 2018

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will aim to lock in their College Football Playoff spot on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum when they renew their rivalry with the USC Trojans. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. 

Notre Dame (11–0) is coming off a 36–3 win against Syracuse at Yankee Stadium that featured the return of a healthy Ian Book. He threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns before he was replaced by Brandon Wimbush in the fourth quarter.

USC continues to struggle after a 34–27 loss to UCLA, marking the Trojans' first defeat to their crosstown rival since 2014. USC gave up 313 rushing yards to the Bruins. To clinch a bowl game berth, the Trojans will have to upset the Irish.

Notre Dame leads the all-time head-to-head rivalry with a 47–37–5 record that dates back to 1926.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Watch the game online with WatchESPN

