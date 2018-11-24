Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins Breaks Drew Brees' Big Ten Single-Season Record for Passing TDs

Haskins threw his 40th touchdown of 2018 on Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines to break Brees' Big Ten single-season record of 39.

By Emily Caron
November 24, 2018

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins broke Drew Brees' Big Ten single-season passing touchdowns record Saturday against Michigan, connecting with junior wide receiver K.J. Hill for his fourth passing touchdown of the game and 40th this season.

With Haskins' 40th touchdown, the redshirt shophomore signal caller broke Brees' 39 passing touchdown record set in 1998 while the Saints' star played at Purdue. Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett came close to breaking Brees record last season, tallying 35 passing touchdowns during the 2017 season, but was unable to surpass the legendary QB.

Haskins and Barrett hold two of the Top 10 spots in conference history for most single-season touchdown passes thrown, with former Buckeye QB's Troy Smith and Bobby Hoying also finding a spot among the conference's best passers.

The 21-year-old New Jersey native entered Saturday's showdown needing just 300 yards to break the Big Ten record for single-season passing yards set by another former Purdue QB, Curtis Painter, in 2006. Haskins broke the record on a 10-yard pass to redshirt sophomore tight end Luke Farrell.

Haskins had already broken the single season Ohio State record for most touchdowns when he hit 36 and the program's single-season passing yards record.

