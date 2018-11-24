Ohio State's offense waited on the sideline looking to take a two-score lead over Michigan as the Wolverines punted down 27-19 with just under five minutes left in the third quarter. But Buckeyes' quarterback Dwayne Haskins didn't need to take the field to extend Ohio State's advantage.

Wide receiver Chris Olave sprung through the middle of Michigan's offensive line to block the Wolverines' punt, sending the ball behind the line of scrimmage. Cornerback Sevyn Banks scooped the block off a bounce and sprinted untouched into the end zone, giving Ohio State a 34-17 lead.

Watch Olave's block and the subsequent score below:

Olave AGAIN on the blocked punt ❗️❗️❗️



(Via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/1ctKD8BVCu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2018

Ohio State continued to torment Michigan on the next possession, intercepting quarterback Shea Patterson before taking a 41-19 lead two plays later. Michigan dug itself quite the hole in its quest to earn a win vs. the Buckeyes for the first time since 2011.

