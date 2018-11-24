How to Watch Penn State vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Penn State vs. Maryland from Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 24.

By Emily Caron
November 24, 2018

The Maryland Terrapins will visit Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 24 to take on No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley.

After falling to Ohio State, Maryland (5-6) returns to Big Ten play against Penn State this weekend still looking to secure that elusive sixth win to become bowl eligible. The Terps took the Buckeyes into overtime before Ohio State walked away with a 52-51 win on a missed extra point by Maryland.

Penn State (8-3) beat Rutgers on the road last week before heading home. Quarterback Trace McSorley went 17-of-37 for 183 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win. The Nittany Lions destroyed Maryland 66-3 in their last meeting in 2017 and hold a 38-2-1 series advantage.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with ABC Go.

