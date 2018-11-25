Report: Larry Fedora Fired After Seven Seasons as North Carolina Head Coach

Fedora went 45–43 as the Tar Heels' head coach.

By Michael Shapiro
November 25, 2018

Larry Fedora has been fired by North Carolina after seven seasons as head coach, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Fedora went 45–43 with the Tar Heels, going 2–9 in his final season. He has the fifth-most wins of any coach in program history. 

Fedora began his tenure with North Carolina in 2012, registering four winning seasons in his first five years. His best season with the Tar Heels came in 2015 when North Carolina won 11 games and the ACC Coastal division.

North Carolina has struggled over the last two years, though, losing nine games in both 2017 and 2018. The Tar Heels went 1–7 in the ACC in each of the past two seasons. Fedora exits Chapel Hill with a 28–28 conference record. 

Fedora spent four seasons at Southern Miss prior to joining the Tar Heels. He has a 79–62 career record. 

